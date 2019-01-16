The number of Minnesotans picking a health plan through MNsure during the most recent open enrollment period was up slightly — by just a few hundred people — over the comparable period last year, according to numbers being presented to the MNsure board of directors Wednesday.

During the open enrollment period that started in November and ended Sunday night, 123,731 people used the state’s health insurance exchange to select individual coverage from a private health insurer, an increase of nearly 400 people compared with the year-ago open enrollment tally of 123,334 people. The increase amounted to less than 1 percent.

“Despite uncertainty on the federal level and decreased sign-ups across the country, MNsure maintains strong footing and improved on its record-breaking sign-ups from last year,” Nate Clark, the MNsure chief executive, said in a statement.

MNsure is a government-run website that’s an option for individuals under age 65 who are self-employed or don’t get health insurance from their employer. Minnesota launched the health insurance exchange in 2014 to implement the federal Affordable Care Act, which provides income-based tax credits to many who buy coverage through one of its insurance exchanges.

The figures released Wednesday show a fifth consecutive year of growth in open enrollment sign-ups at MNsure, although the year-over-year rate of increase was much smaller than all previous years. Premiums on average are down for 2019 in the individual market, which explains why the projected value of cumulative tax credits being used by MNsure shoppers this year is expected to decline by 25 percent to about $219 million.