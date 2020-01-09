2020 MLS SuperDraft

When: Rounds 1 and 2 Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m. Central. Rounds 3 and 4 are Monday.

Minnesota United picks: No. 18 in Thursday’s first round, Nos. 88 and 96 in Monday’s fourth round. Expansion teams Miami (1 and 3) and Nashville (2) have the top three picks.

Where to watch: The first round can be seen on youtube.com/MLS, facebook.com/espn, twitter.com/espn and on the ESPN app. The other three rounds can be followed on mlssoccer.com’s draft tracker.

Potential picks: Online mock drafts have United using its 18th pick to select everyone from Santa Barbara defender Noah Billingsley, Louisville wing Cherif Dieye and Marquette left back Patrick Seagrist to North Carolina midfielder/defender Jeremy Kelly, Illinois-Chicago midfielder Jesus Perez and Seattle defender Nkosi Burgess.

