Michael Brantley, OF, 31, Indians: With Joe Mauer expected to retire, the Twins need a reliable bat, and a healthy Brantley proved last season that he’s still got it. Brantley could play either corner outfield spots or designated hitter.

Marwin Gonzalez, IF-OF, 30, Astros: He can play everywhere expect pitcher or catcher and provide decent offense while doing so. Would be a good fit on a team that might need to rotate players through 3B, 1B and DH.

Kelvin Herrera, RHP, 29, Nationals: His fastball velocity dipped to an average of 96.5 miles per hour this season, and his slider usage increased. But he has a track record of being reliable, and the Twins likely will seek some bullpen help.

Jed Lowrie, 2B/3B, 34, Athletics: The Twins have entered the post-Brian Dozier era, and Lowrie might make up for his departure. Lowrie has posted an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of more than .800 in each of the past two seasons. The worry is that he might be about to hit a wall at age 34.

Drew Pomeranz, LHP, 30, Red Sox: Pomeranz has a shiny World Series ring coming his way after winning one with the Red Sox. He won 17 games in 2017, but he’s had some arm trouble and his fastball is down a tick. But this has low risk written all over it, and the Twins like low risks.

*Ages on Opening Day 2019