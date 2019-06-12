Happy 40th birthday!

Mississippi Market is turning 40 and will be celebrating in big style with a block party on Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the co-op’s W. 7th store (1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul, msmarket.coop). This free, family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, beer, free food samples from local farmers and vendors, kids’ activities and more. In addition, shoppers can save 40% on select items through Friday.

The Firefly Sisterhood

Mark your calendar for Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. for Illuminight, a fundraiser for the Firefly Sisterhood, a nonprofit that supports women with breast cancer. The evening’s menu features the work of local women chefs and food entrepreneurs. They include the women from Chowgirls Catering, Foxy Falafel, Sweet Chow, Cooks of Crocus Hill, Fire and Whiskey, Golden Fig Fine Foods, Hot Indian Foods, Tillie’s Farmhouse, the governor’s residence and more. The event takes place at the Machine Shop (300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls.). Tickets start at $75 and are available from eventbrite at tinyurl.com/y2ovw7av. For more information, contact Kris Newcomer, 612-396-5336, or kris@fireflysisterhood.org, or see fireflysisterhood.org.

-Lee Svitak Dean

At the market

These outdoor farmers markets have just opened or are opening soon.

Now open: Eagan Market Fest (1501 Central Pkwy.), 4-8 p.m. Wed.

Now open: Nokomis Farmers Market (5167 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.), 4-8 p.m. Wed.

Now open: Lakeville Farmers Market (20851 Holyoke Av., Market Plaza), noon-5 p.m. Wed.

June 14: West St. Paul Farmers Market (1225 S. Robert St., Signal Hills Shopping Center), 8 a.m.-noon Fri.

June 15: Hopkins Farmers Market (16 9th Av. S.), 7:30 a.m.-noon Sat.

June 15: Burnsville Farmers Market (200 W. Burnsville Pkwy.), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

June 16: Mahtomedi Area Farmers Market (1520 Mahtomedi Av., Mahtomedi District Education Center) 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Sun.

June 16: Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market (8055 Barbara Av.), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

June 19: South St. Paul Farmers Market (1151 Southview Blvd.), 2-6 p.m. Wed.

June 19: Vadnais Heights Farmers Market (1155 E. County Road E), 2-6 p.m. Wed.

June 22: Whittier Farmers Market (2608 Blaisdell Av. S., Mpls., Calvary Baptist Church), 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat.

June 22: Lakeville Farmers Market (20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville Area Arts Center), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

June 26: Plymouth Farmers Market (15500 County Road 6, Parkers Lake Playfield), 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wed.

June 28: White Bear Lake Farmers Market (Washington Av. between 3rd and 4th Sts.), 8 a.m.-noon Fri.

July 8: Little Canada Farmers Market (2920 Rice St., Hardware Hank), 2:30-6 p.m. Mon.

July 9: Osseo Farmers Market (416 Central Av., Boerboom Veterans Park), 3-7 p.m. Tue.

July 10: University of Minnesota Farmers Market (200 SE. Oak Grove St., Mpls., Gateway Plaza at the McNamara Alumni Center), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.

July 11: Brooklyn Park Farmers Market (8717 Zane Av. N., Zane Sports Park), 2-6 p.m. Wed.

-Rick Nelson