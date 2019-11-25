GRAND MARAIS — A “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey player is scheduled to undergo a civil commitment hearing Monday afternoon to determine whether he needs to be placed in mental health treatment.

Mark Pavelich, 61, was found incompetent to stand trial on criminal charges last month after he was charged with beating a friend with a metal pole.

Now a resident of Lutsen, Pavelich was booked into the Cook County jail in mid-August after his friend, James T. Miller, told authorities that he was struck with a 3- to 4-foot-long metal pole after returning to the hockey star’s home near Deer Yard Lake after a day of fishing. Pavelich had accused Miller of “spiking his beer,” according to a criminal complaint.

Miller suffered cracked ribs, a bruised kidney and a vertebrae fracture, as well as bruises.

Pavelich was charged with second- and third-degree assault, possession of an illegal shotgun and possessing a gun with a missing serial number.

Prosecutors last month called him a “significant risk to public safety” and District Judge Michael Cuzzo concluded that Pavelich was “incapable of participating in the defense due to mental illness or deficiency.”

A psychologist’s report found that Pavelich is unable to demonstrate a rational, reasonable degree of understanding of basic legal proceedings and requires “intensive psychiatric treatment with neuroleptic medications,” according to the judge’s order.

Members of Pavelich’s family said they are convinced he suffers from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, after repeated concussions and blows while playing in the National Hockey League. They said they started seeing changes in him a few years ago and have been trying to get help for him, but that he has refused.

Pavelich’s sister, Jean Gevik, called him “an amazing brother. Fun. Loving ... this has been a total change.”

The NHL has faced criticism for how it handled head injuries despite a long list of rules, studies and league-player committees focused on enhancing player safety. The league admitted no fault or wrongdoing while reaching a legal settlement last year with hundreds of retired players who claimed harm from head injuries.

Pavelich assisted on Make Eruzione’s winning goal in a stunning upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic hockey tournament semifinals, referred to as the “Miracle on Ice”, before Team USA went on to defeat Finland in the gold medal game.

Pavelich played with the New York Rangers for five seasons and briefly joined the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks.

Out of the game since 1992, Pavelich has been a virtual recluse in Cook County. His wife, Kara, died in an accidental fall from a balcony at their home in 2012, and several years later, he sold his gold medal for more than $250,000 in an auction.