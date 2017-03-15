Minnesotans showed early interest in being part of Super Bowl LII next February by submitting 3,727 applications to volunteer in just a few hours Wednesday.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee needs 10,000 volunteers for the event. Jobs range from interviewing and training other volunteers to greeting visitors at the airport and standing on street corners to give directions and advice.

The online portal to apply to be on "Crew 52" opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The 3,727 tally reflects the number of applications submitted at 4 p.m.

Host committee spokeswoman Andrea Mokros anticipated more would apply after work in the evening. "Minnesota's enthusiasm is already on display," she said.

The magic number of enlisted volunteers is actually 13,000 to account for a standard dropout rate of 30 percent. To get to that number, they want an even bigger pool. Volunteer director Elle Kehoe said she's looking for proud Minnesotans who are eager and customer-service oriented.

Training, orientation and face-to-face interviews for most won't start until fall. Job specific training will occur in January. In the 10 days leading up to the game, each volunteer is expected to work three shifts ranging from four to six hours. There are no volunteer jobs inside the stadium during the game.

Elle Kehoe, director of volunteers for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, is a native of Mahtomedi and will lead the effort.

For their effort, volunteers will get a unique uniform unavailable to the general public that includes a high-grade winter parka, backpack, thermos and beanie.

Start the process at: https://mnsuperbowl.rosterfy.co/signup.