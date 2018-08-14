Ben Sigel of Deephaven shot a 1-under 71 at Pebble Beach in California and was four strokes off the lead of the U.S. Amateur, which was led by New Zealander Daniel Hiller’s 67 at Pebble Beach.
Other players with Minnesota ties: former Gopher Ben Greve, 73 at Pebble Beach; Will Holmgren of Plymouth, 74 at Pebble Beach; Parker Reddig of Minneapolis, 75 at Spyglass Hill; and Thomas Lehman of Scottsdale, Ariz., son of pro Tom Lehman, 82 at Pebble Beach.
STAFF REPORTS
