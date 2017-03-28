Minnesota wineries are pushing to rescind a law that requires the use of a majority of homegrown grapes in their beverages.

Two wineries, Alexis Bailly in Hastings and The Next Chapter Winery in New Prague, filed a federal lawsuit in federal court in Minneapolis Tuesday to lift the 1980 restriction that wines must use more than 50 percent of grapes from Minnesota. The suit claims the law limits their ability to expand their businesses and give customers wines they desire. Further details will be released at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Wine has become big business in Minnesota, with more than 60 wineries producing more than $60 million in sales. The suit claims wineries often can’t grow enough grapes to meet the requirement, and have to buy grapes from growers that may be inferior and more expensive. Weather also can play havoc with crops.

Alexis Bailly was one of the first vineyards in the state. The suit, which names Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman as the plaintiff, could be the first legal challenge to the law.