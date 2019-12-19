Amid an acute housing shortage, state officials and nonprofit leaders are announcing nearly $5 million in new investments to increase emergency shelter capacity across Minnesota.

“It is completely unacceptable to the governor and to me that we have people sleeping outside in the cold at this time of year,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said at an event Thursday morning to announce the new funds. “This is a call to action.”

The new initiative comes at a time when the population of Minnesotans sleeping outside is rising, particularly in the Twin Cities metro area. The increase runs counter to national trends, in which most states have seen steady declines in homelessness since the Great Recession ended in 2009.

A statewide survey last year by Wilder Research in St. Paul found that the number of homeless people in Minnesota reached a record high of 10,233 in 2018, up 10% from 2015 and up 32% since 2006. The sharpest increase was among older Minnesotans, who typically have chronic health problems and physical disabilities that limit their ability to obtain work. Homelessness among those 55 or older has increased 25% since 2015, according to the Wilder surveys.

Nonprofit leaders point to a range of causes, including a shortage of affordable housing, rising rental costs, a protracted opioid epidemic and inadequate access to mental health services. A majority of Minnesotans who are experiencing homeless report having a serious mental illness, defined as a mental condition so serious that it impairs their ability to function. That compares with 5% of the overall population.

The crisis became starkly visible last fall and winter, when several hundred people experiencing homelessness erected tents along a highway sound wall in south Minneapolis and stayed there for months.

Like tent cities that have sprung up on the West Coast, the sprawling encampment became a safe haven from the violence and isolation of living on the streets. It took nearly five months and an unprecedented push by city officials, tribal leaders and humanitarian aid workers to transition people from the camp near the Little Earth housing project to emergency shelters and more stable housing.

Last week, dozens of American Indian community members and activists returned to the site of the homeless camp, to call attention to the plight of people sleeping outside and what they view as slow progress in expanding housing options for low-income people. They threatened to re-establish a tent encampment if officials do not develop more emergency shelter beds, including a shelter tailored to Native Americans.

In Hennepin County, the number of unsheltered individuals reached 732 people in July, up 40% from a year earlier, according to the latest county in July. Officials attribute the sharp increase to rising rents and a severe lack of affordable housing. The county supports a network of emergency shelters with about 900 beds for single adults; but these shelters are at or near capacity on most nights, which means that some people are turned away to the streets.