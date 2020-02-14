Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was fired Friday morning and will be replaced, on an interim basis, by assistant Dean Evason.

Boudreau, in his fourth season, got the word he was being dismissed at Tria Rink from first year general manager Bill Guerin as he prepared for the team's 11:30 practice.

The Wild blew a 3-1 third period lead Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center and lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers in a shootout. It is 27-23-7 this season and has 61 points, three short of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The 65-year-old Boudreau is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history. In 984 games behind the bench for Washington, Anaheim and the Wild, he has 567 victories, 302 losses and 115 overtime losses ... the latest of which was the last straw for Guerin and Wild owner Craig Leipold.

In Minnesota, Boudreau is 158-110-35. He made the playoffs in his first two seasons with the Wild, although they were ousted in the opening round of the playoffs. The team missed the playoffs last year and Leipold fired GM Paul Fenton after one season.

Boudreau made the playoffs four times with both Washington and Anaheim. He is in the final season of his four-year contract with the Wild.

Evason played for five NHL teams and had 139 goals in 803 career games. The 55-year-old native of Flin Flon, Manitoba, was head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals for six seasons before becoming Boudreau's top assistant last season. The Admirals were Nashville's top affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Guerin is expected to address the firing this morning. He traded winger Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh on Monday for prospect Caden Addison, a first-round draft pick, and winger Alex Galchenyuk, whose contract is expiring.

After Thursday night's loss, Boudreau said, "We need 18 players and a goalie to play great, and we didn't have all 18 players playing at their best."