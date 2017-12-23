Gallery: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen talked with his family during pregame warm ups at Lambeau Field.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Jeremiah Sirles exhaled into the cold air as he warmed up before meeting the Packers Saturday night.

Gallery: Charlie and Preston Hoflock of Marshall watched the Vikings warm up before facing the Packers Saturday night.

Gallery: Krystie Molesky adjusted her husband, Brandon's, crown as they watched the Vikings warm up and settled into their front row seats for Saturday night's game.

Gallery: Vikings fans Steve Schueller and Tammy Schueller of Andover drank shots from a ski at before the Vikings and Packers kick off at Lambeau Field.

Gallery: Vikings fan Gary Konkel, right, of Winona and his son-in law Randy Beadles put on their cold weather gear in the parking lot at Lambeau Field before the Vikings and Packers kickoff Saturday.

Gallery: Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was using a first baseman's glove to catch passes from his players during warmups Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell exhaled as he walked off the field during pregame warm ups.

Green Bay, Wi. --

----

On our way into the parking lot this afternoon, we saw a threesome slip on some snow. Then we realized that the person who almost fell down was holding a baby. And they were headed into the stadium.

Baby. Stadium. Wind chill. Frigid temperatures.

You've got to be kidding me.

----

Old friend Bob McGinn, now writing at BobMcGinnfootball.com, wrote this on Twitter:

``Two hours ago cheapest tickets for GB-Minn on Stubhub were $99. Five minutes ago the cheapest were $50. Frigid weather tonight at Lambeau Field. How low will they go? Kickoff is three hours away.''

Babies, of course, get in free.

----

Have I mentioned the cold? It's very cold. That didn't keep fans from packing the bars and restaurants around Lambeau, and, by the way, the area has taken great strides, with a nice new hotel across the street, a brewpub and something that looks like a toboggan slide.

----

To me the biggest question of the night is whether the Packers try to retaliate against the Vikings for Anthony Barr's hit on Aaron Rodgers.

And if they retaliate, will they try to hit Case Keenum extra hard, or will they go after Barr himself?

----

----

