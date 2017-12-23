Green Bay, Wi. --
----
On our way into the parking lot this afternoon, we saw a threesome slip on some snow. Then we realized that the person who almost fell down was holding a baby. And they were headed into the stadium.
Baby. Stadium. Wind chill. Frigid temperatures.
You've got to be kidding me.
----
Old friend Bob McGinn, now writing at BobMcGinnfootball.com, wrote this on Twitter:
``Two hours ago cheapest tickets for GB-Minn on Stubhub were $99. Five minutes ago the cheapest were $50. Frigid weather tonight at Lambeau Field. How low will they go? Kickoff is three hours away.''
Babies, of course, get in free.
----
Have I mentioned the cold? It's very cold. That didn't keep fans from packing the bars and restaurants around Lambeau, and, by the way, the area has taken great strides, with a nice new hotel across the street, a brewpub and something that looks like a toboggan slide.
----
To me the biggest question of the night is whether the Packers try to retaliate against the Vikings for Anthony Barr's hit on Aaron Rodgers.
And if they retaliate, will they try to hit Case Keenum extra hard, or will they go after Barr himself?
----
----
