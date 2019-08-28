– Minnesota United striker Mason Toye had played in two championship games — one in high school, another in college — and lost them both.

He took a third attempt at such a thing in Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup final in Atlanta after he had lost a New Jersey prep title game and with the 2017 NCAA final to Stanford in two overtimes while playing for Indiana.

“Another chance,” he said. “Hopefully, this one goes the way I want it to go.”

The U.S. Open Cup plays by its own rules, most notably no video reviews, two overtime periods and penalty kicks if needed to determine a winner and only five international players allowed per side.

United coach Adrian Heath chose goalkeeper Vito Mannone, defenders Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire and midfielders Jan Gregus and Robin Lod as his five international players. That left striker Angelo Rodriguez out, while Toye started out front. Rookie Hassani Dasani played a midfield spot presumably for his defensive abilities, while Darwin Quintero was a substitute needed for his offensive threat after his team fell behind 2-0 in the first 16 minutes.

Atlanta United first-year coach Frank de Boer still is learning how American soccer’s rules are different from those in Holland and Europe, where he coached the past decade. Included is that international-player limit that left English midfielder Dion Pereira out of the 18-man lineup.

“It sometimes makes it hard,” De Boer said. “It also makes it a bit adventurous. You have to come with some good planning and ideas … Adrian has to make difficult choices, too.”

One choice Heath made placed Toye center stage Tuesday — his second game back since a two-game suspension — before a Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd that surpassed 30,000.

“As a young kid you dream of playing in big stadiums, in front of sellout crowds, for Cup finals,” Toye said. “Let it all on the line and have no regrets.”

Bigger is better

With one MLS Cup final already behind him, Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay suited up for his first Open Cup final Tuesday after advancing through four previous rounds to get there. He has a suggestion he thinks would make the knockout competition better.

“Open it up and make it more than a regional tournament,” Finlay said. “There’s an argument to be made to open it. We’ve played KC like five, six times now, so it’s really a regional tournament. I know it’d be tough for some lower-league teams, but I’d love to see something like that. I would like the randomness of it.”