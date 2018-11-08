For the second time in his professional career, Minnesota United goalkeeper Matt Lampson has earned the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award for his work with childhood cancer patients.

Lampson, who joined United ahead of this 2018 season from Chicago, first won the award in 2016 when playing with the Fire. Lampson survived cancer as a teenager and has since spent his professional career creating his own foundation to support young cancer patients through philanthropy, programming and even bringing patients out to nearly all his games.

The Star Tribune featured Lampson’s efforts since coming to Minnesota in a profile back in June. Read it here.

MLS WORKS will donate $5,000 to the LampStrong Foundation to recognize Lampson's work. Club officials, players and media all voted for him after MLS teams nominated their own candidates.

“Matt Lampson has changed countless lives with his generosity and commitment to helping others," said JoAnn Neale, MLS' chief administrative and social responsibility officer, per a release. "He is an exceptional person with a unique ability to educate and inspire."

Lampson played and started nine games as backup this year, including the final three matches. This is United’s first end-of-year award in any category.