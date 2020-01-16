Minnesota United has acquired its goalkeeper for 2020 and it’s not current MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Vito Mannone or longtime Premier League star Joe Hart.

United instead traded on Thursday with LAFC for keeper Tyler Miller with preseason training’s start in Blaine just four days away.

Miller, 26, started 28 games for LAFC last season and 33 the season before that and has played in three playoff games. He went 18-2-8 for the league’s best team in 2019.

United traded $200,000 in allocation money — $150,000 GAM in 2020 and $50,000 in TAM in 2021 — for the rights to Milller, who made $77,565 last season but sought a significant pay raise.

The Loons made two similar deals this time last year when they acquired veterans Ozzie Alonso and Ike Opara, both of whom were looking for big paydays from Seattle and Sporting Kansas City.

They obtained Miller after United new technical director Mark Watson said the team made Mannone two offers he refused that would have made him MLS’s best-paid keeper, better paid than Atlanta’s Brad Guzan and his $740,000 salary.

Miller, LAFC’s first pick in the 2018 expansion draft, was called up for the U.S. men’s national team for last summer’s Gold Cup but didn’t play in any games.

His arrival is the Loons’ first major move in an offseason that until Thursday had only included acquiring 25-year-old midfielder Marlon Hairston. He came to Minnesota in a November trade that sent star and designated player Darwin Quintero to Houston.

United also has reached contract agreements with Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla and USL Championship defensive midfielder/center back James Musa.

Amarilla, 24, led Ecuador’s top division in goals last season when he scored 19 goals in 24 games in a breakout season on loan from a club in Argentina.

The Loons are waiting for last details to be finalized before Amarilla’s acquisition is announced.

Musa, 27, was born in England, raised in New Zealand and has played professionally in both countries as well as Australia. He played one MLS game with Sporting Kansas City in 2017 and played for Phoenix Rising the last two seasons in the USL Championship league.

Mannone played all 34 MLS games last season, went 15-11-8 and had 11 shutouts. His loan from Reading in England’s second division ended when United’s season ended with a first-round home playoff loss to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the L.A. Galaxy.

He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and turned down offers that, according to new United technical director Mark Watson, would have made him MLS’ highest paid goalkeeper. Mannone made $590,000 total compensation and Atlanta’s Brad Guzan earned $740,000 last season.

Watson said the team “worked very hard” and had been “very aggressive” trying to get him to return in another agreement with Reading. Watson last week said that “Vito doesn’t want to be back in Minnesota with what we offered.”

He added the team would turn to other goalkeeping options “of very good quality” at a stage he called “decision time” with training set to begin this coming Monday.

The Loons had conversations with Hart, a former England national-team and Manchester City keeper who was among the Premier League’s best at his position as recently as 2016.

Enter Miller, who instantly becomes the starter on a team that has goalkeeper prospect Dayne St. Clair — the seventh player taken in the 2019 SuperDraft — and backup Gregory Ranjitsingh, 26, acquired from Orlando City in November’s waiver draft.

Amarilla will help Mason Toye fill a “No. 9” scoring spot up top for a team that lost striker Abu Danladi to Nashville in the expansion draft and is expected to loan or trade Angelo Rodriguez before season’s start.

The Loons also need to replace their “No. 10” playmaking midfielder, who could become their third and final designated player after they traded DP/leading scorer Darwin Quintero to Houston after last season.

They’re financially prepared to do so by signing at that position potentially a third designated player in addition to midfielder Jan Gregus and Young DP Thomas Chacon.

Musa is the third New Zealander on the team’s roster, joining veteran defender Michael Boxall and rookie Noah Billingsley. In last week’s SuperDraft the Loons used the 18th pick overall to select Billingsley out of UC-Santa Barbara.