Minnesota United advanced one point closer to clinching a first-round home playoff game with Sunday’s 1-1 draw with league-leading LAFC.

United veteran defender Michael Boxall’s header in the game’s 75th minute was the equalizer after LAFC star Carlos Vega tied MLS’s single-season scoring record by getting his 31st goal in the 67th minute.

The regular season ends Sunday for United at Seattle.

Second-place United’s 53 points ties it Seattle, a Sunday winner after L.A. Galaxy lost to Vancouver on a very late goal at home and fifth-place Real Salt Lake beat Houston with a 75th-minute goal.

Boxall scored his second goal this season and tied the game in the 74th minute after he twisted himself in the air searching for Jan Gregus’ free kick from the left wing and ticked Gregus’ ball just by LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

Boxall did so with a run behind the Los Angeles defense that was just on-side after it was reviewed by the video-assistant referee.

Vela scored the game’s first goal in the 67th minute when he scored hi 31st goal this season, which tied the MLS single-season record scored by Atlanta’s Josef Martinez last season.

He did so with a patient, accurate, curved left-footed shot from the right edge of the 18-year penalty box that split defenders Boxall and Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat. It caught United goalkeeper Vito Mannone flat footed and found the goal just inside the far, left post.

Rodriguez subbed into the game after halftime for starting striker Mason Toye after Rodriguez had played just 26 minutes in the last six games and hadn’t been included as either starter or substitute the last two games.

Just two minutes after he came on, Rodriguez broke free with the ball alone, but Sisniega stuck out his left leg and stop his shot from close range when Rodriguez also had the option to try to go around the keeper with the ball.

In the 56th minute, Rodriguez took an Ike Opara pass, but angled his scoring chance after being pursued by LAFC defender Eddie Segura went over the crossbar.

After Vela and Boxall traded goals, Rodriguez had a chance for the winner in the 82nd minute, but Sisniega stopped his first shot from close-range and his attempt at knocking back the rebound went wide to the goal’s left.

The two teams played to a scoreless draw by halftime, when Moimbe-Tahrat helped clear away two possible LAFC scoring chances.

The first came in the 34th minute when LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez chip shot off a give-and-go passing play with a teammate hit the crossbar and Moimbe-Tahrat booted a bouncing ball out of danger toward the sideline.

The second came in the 41st minute and when made a sliding tackle just when LAFC closed for a scoring chance down the left wing.

The two teams played the United’s final regular-season home game just hours before workers prepared to tear up the Allianz Field grass because of drainage problems and root damage and replace it before the team’s possibly/plays its first-round home game in three weeks.

LAFC came to Allianz Field Sunday owners of this season’s Supporters’ Shield for the league‘s best record as well as contenders to set MLS records for points, points per game, goals, goal differential and winning margin.

United coach Adrian Heath thinks LAFC and Vela might be in contention to be called best MLS team ever, despite a slight stumble here in September.

“I think so,” Heath said. “Some of their football this year has been outstanding, some of their attacking players, especially at home. They’ve had some big results on the road as well, but at home they’ve done some unbelievable stuff. They’ve got a ridiculously good front three. They paid a lot of money for them, but they’re really, really talented.”

United remains the only team this season to beat LAFC at its home. Its 2-0 victory a month ago remains the only blemish in LAFC’s 12-1-3 home record, just as United had only lost once at Allianz Field and not since June 2.

Boxall didn’t expect LAFC to come looking for revenge Sunday night.

“That’s just one game for them in a season when they’ve been very successful up to this date,” Boxall said. “At home, we’ve been tough to beat. We need to come out and do the same again.”