Minnesota United will get another U.S. Open Cup home match, this one on Aug. 7 in a semifinal match against the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. at Allianz Field.

A draw Thursday afternoon determined the home teams for the semifinal matches. On the other side of the bracket, Atlanta United hosts Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

In a scheduling twist, the Loons happen to play Portland on Aug. 4 in an MLS regular-season game at Allianz Field, three days before the U.S. Open Cup match between the same teams in the same place.

After defeating New Mexico United on Wednesday night 6-1, the Loons advanced to the Western Conference semifinal of the Open Cup. Portland defeated Los Angeles FC 1-0 on the road in its quarterfinal match.

The Loons are also second in priority order of hosting the Open Cup finals. Should the Loons advance to the finals, they would host Orlando City but would go on the road against Atlanta.

The semifinal appearance is Minnesota’s best showing in the national tournament that puts all levels of U.S. soccer against one another. Now the Loons are just a win away from the finals. The Cup-winning team earns $300,000 in prize money.

A presale for season ticket members goes live at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 18.