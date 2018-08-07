Minnesota United has traded longtime star striker Christian Ramirez to MLS expansion team Los Angeles FC.

The deal, completed Monday evening, nets United $250,000 in general allocation money in 2018, $250,000 in general allocation money in 2019, $100,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 and $200,000 in targeted allocation money in 2019. A league source also confirmed United could garner up to $200,000 if targeted allocation money if Ramirez should reach a set number of goals by the end of the 2019 regular season.

In total, that could amount to $1 million for the Loons for their leading scorer from 2017.

Ramirez scored 14 goals in his MLS debut, though he played for the Loons since 2014 in the North American Soccer League. The 27-year-old has become a fan favorite despite a slower 2018. He has scored seven goals this season.

Rumors have circled about Ramirez’s fate for the past several weeks after United signed new designated player Angelo Rodriguez, who plays the same position as Ramirez.