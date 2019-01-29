Minnesota United acquired defender Ike Opara from Sporting Kansas City on Monday in a deal in which the Loons will give its rival $900,000 to $1 million.

To obtain Opara, a 6-2 center back who played six seasons for Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota United traded $900,000 in targeted allocation money and up to $100,000 in future TAM considerations.

“We’ve been laser-focused on adding starters in key positions of need this offseason and we feel that Ike [Opara] is an excellent addition to a really good core group of defenders already on our roster,” Loons Sporting Director Manny Lagos said in a news release. “We are thrilled to add his quality and leadership to our roster.”

Opara started 100 games for Kansas City and had 12 goals and assists.

During the 2017 season, Opara was named to MLS Best XI, and was awarded the 2017 Defender of the Year.

“Going into this offseason we had targeted positions we felt were important to our success moving forward and this is another huge step to us achieving our goals,” “We’ve just added a player who has challenged for U.S. Open Cup, Supporters Shield and MLS Cup virtually every year,’’ Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said in the release. “He won’t accept anything other than winning.”

Opara began his professional career with the San Jose Earthquakes when he was drafted third overall in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation adidas signing.

He represented the U.S. at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup and at the U-3 level during the 2012 CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.

He then made his senior international debut in January 2018, anchoring the U.S. back line in a shutout effort against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Opara will join other Loons offseason defensive acquisitions Jan Gregus, Ozzie Alonso and defender Romain Metanire.