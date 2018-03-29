The Washington state couple who along with their six children plunged from a cliff this week while driving in northern California had lived in western Minnesota in recent years, according to court records detailing a beating one of the youngsters suffered in 2010.

The married couple, 38-year-old Sarah M. Hart and 39-year-old Jennifer E. Hart, lived in Alexandria, Minn., where Sarah was charged with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.

The malicious punishment count, a gross misdemeanor, was dismissed in Douglas County District Court in exchange for her pleading guilty to the misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Sarah Hart's 90-day jail sentence in April 2011 was stayed, and she served a year's probation without incident.

Abigail Hart was 6 years old in November 2010 when she told a teacher at Woodland School in Alexandria that she had "owies" on her tummy and back, from when "Mom hit me," according to the criminal complaint.

The teacher lifted the girl's shirt and saw bruises on the child's chest and back, the charges continued.

Sarah Hart told a police detective and a county social worker that she had spanked the girl for misbehaving. Hart said she took Abigail into the bathroom, had her lean forward over the edge of the tub and hit the girl, the complaint read. Sarah Hart said the bruising on the girl's front probably came from her leaning over the tub's edge.

The Portland Oregonian, the newspaper that includes the Hart family's home city of Woodland, Wash., reported Wednesday that the Harts in 2011 took part in the Occupy Minneapolis demonstration, whose participants were protesting foreclosure practices in the city among other economic and social challenges.

The 100-foot drop from a scenic cliff in Mendocino County killed both women and their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. Three other children, Hannah, 16; Devonte, 15; and Sierra, 12, have not been found. Authorities have yet to determine why their vehicle went off the cliff.

The family gained attention after Devonte Hart was photographed during a 2014 protest in Portland over a grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer in the shooting of a black man in Ferguson, Mo. The boy, holding a "Free Hugs" sign, stood crying. A Portland officer saw his sign and asked whether he could have a hug, and an emotional Hart embraced him in a picture that was widely shared.

The Harts moved to Woodland, Wash., a small city outside Portland, Oregon, in the spring of last year, partly because of the media coverage.

Just last week, child protective services opened an investigation and tried to reach the couple without success. A neighbor had reported that one of the daughters spoke of being abused, while another child came over asking for food.