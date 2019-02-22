For the first time, Minnesota will participate in Super Tuesday, joining the nine other states in next year’s chaotic presidential election process, party leaders confirmed Friday.

The primary is set for March 3, 2020. The decision comes just one week before the required deadline for party officials to alert the Secretary of State’s office about potential calendar changes. Proponents say it will provide more national exposure for Minnesota elections, a state which consistently leads the country in voter turnout.

“Super Tuesday” refers to the date on which the largest number of states hold primaries in presidential election years. Minnesota Democrats and Republicans still plan to hold precinct caucuses late next February to conduct party business.

The primary includes several of the nation’s largest states, like California and Texas, that have the most national convention delegates up for grabs. It also features: Alabama, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont.

“I know there is some worry about being lost in the fray, but I think that it’s also something that gives some excitement and energy to Republicans and Democrats — and voters in general — about being able to participate in this,” said Becky Alery, spokeswoman for the Minnesota GOP.

GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan also praised the change, but stressed that next year’s primary will certainly be more impactful for Democrats, who must choose from a growing field of nominees to challenge President Donald Trump.

“We have one candidate, and we’re going to stand firmly behind the president,” Carnahan said.

Super Tuesday will be critical indications of early success for several Democratic hopefuls, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This is a devloping story. Check back at Star Tribune.com