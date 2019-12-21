McKINNEY, Texas - Minnesota State Mankato’s quest for an NCAA Division II football championship will have to wait another year.

West Florida dealt Minnesota State its first loss this season, outscoring the Mavericks 48-40 Saturday. MSU’s last-ditch drive for a tying touchdown expired at the West Florida 18 with 44 seconds left.

MSU’s top-ranked defense was shredded for a championship-game record 523 yards. Using almost exclusively passing plays, West Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Austin Reed broke the former record of 361 before halftime. He also threw a record six touchdown passes.

The Mavericks (14-1) also entered the game leading Division II in offensive yardage and finished with 562 total yards to WFU’s 461. Minnesota State staged a furious rally from a 38-21 halftime deficit.

West Florida (13-2) scored on every first-half possession. The Argonauts didn’t punt until the second half, and when they did MSU fumbled the ball away at the Mavericks’ 40.

Minnesota State’s Justin Arnold tied a championship-game record with 13 catches, which produced 154 yards and a touchdown. Shane Zylstra caught 11 passes for 145 yards and a score. He broke the MSU season record with 8 receptions. Chad Ellman (1996) and Adam Thielen (2012) had the previous record of 74.

Nate Gunn scored two touchdowns, but West Florida held him to 57 yards in 19 carries. He was sidelined in the fourth quarter.