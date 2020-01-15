Minnesota State Mankato's Todd Hoffner was named the NCAA Division II American Football Coaches Association's National Coach of the Year for the first time.

Hoffner, in his 10th season as the Mavericks' coach, led them to a 14-1 record and to their second national title game in program history.

The Mavericks set many single-season records, including for points scored (712), and total offense (7,766).

Matt Entz earned his first FCS National Coach of the Year honor in his first year as a head coach by leading North Dakota State to 16-0 record and the FCS national championship.

Skaters on U.S. team

The U.S. Speedskating junior world team will include two Minnesotans.

Greta Myers, of Lino Lakes, and Giorgia Birkeland, of White Bear Lake, will compete on Team USA in the Junior World Cup Final on Feb. 15-16 in Belarus and the Junior World Championships on Feb. 21-23 in Poland. Both skate for the Midway Speedskating Club.

Myers finished second in the Junior Ladies 3,000 meters and Birkeland second in the Junior Ladies 500 meters at the U.S. Long Track National Championships in Salt Lake City in December.

Etc.

• Gophers defenseman Madeline Wethington earned her second straight WCHA rookie of the week award for her three-point weekend in No. 1 Minnesota's 4-1 and 3-0 sweep at St. Cloud State last weekend. The Edina native scored two game-winning goals.

• Gophers hockey goalie Jared Moe, a freshman from New Prague, was named the Big Ten's third star of the week after picking up his first career shutout and allowing just one goal in five periods over the weekend at No. 20 Michigan State. He beat the Spartans 2-0 on 28 saves Saturday night. Moe also made 14 saves on 15 shots over the final 40 minutes Friday night in Minnesota's 4-1 loss.