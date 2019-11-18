Minnesota State Mankato is one of the top four seeds for the 28-team NCAA Division II football playoffs.

MSU Mankato, Slippery Rock, Valdosta State and Ferris State received first-round byes for the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Two other NSIC teams were awarded berths. Augustana (9-2) will play at Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday, while Sioux Falls (8-3) will play at Colorado School of Mines.

Mankato (11-0) will play host to the Augustana/Colorado State-Pueblo winner in the second round Nov. 30.

• MIAC co-champion St. John's and Upper Midwest champion Martin Luther were among the 32 teams in the NCAA Division III playoff field announced Sunday. St. John's (9-1) will play host to Aurora (Ill.) in the first round Saturday, while Martin Luther (9-1) will travel to Wheaton (Ill.).

MIAC co-champion St. Thomas (8-2) did not receive one of the five at-large bids.

• Winona State (8-3) will play in the Mineral Water Bowl on Dec. 7 in Excelsior Springs, Mo.

JOEL RIPPEL

Mankato soccer team earns NCAA berth

Minnesota State Mankato defeated host Concordia (St. Paul) 3-0 in the championship game of the NSIC women's soccer tournament. It's fourth consecutive NSIC tournament championship for the Mavericks (17-3-1).

Jenny Vetter scored two goals for the Mavericks, who earned their ninth consecutive berth in the Division II playoffs. The Division II tournament field will be announced Monday.

• Ellie Eskierka's goal in the 39th minute lifted St. Thomas to a 1-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan in the second round of the NCAA Division III women's soccer playoffs in St. Paul. Sarah Pasternak had eight saves for the Tommies (17-2-3).

Augsburg (15-4-2) was eliminated with a 4-1 loss at the University of Chicago. Ashley St. Aubin scored for the Auggies in the 79th minute and tied the MIAC record with 173 career points.

D-III men

North Park beat Gustavus on penalty kicks in the men's soccer playoffs in Chicago, after the teams played to a 1-1 tie. Otis Anderson scored in the 88th minute for the Gusties (18-4).

7 U wrestlers win

Gophers wrestlers Patrick McKee (125 pounds), Mitch McKee (141), Baylor Fernandes (157), Bailee O'Reilly (165), Devin Skatzka (174), Owen Webster (184) and Bobby Steveson (heavyweight) won titles at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, S.D.