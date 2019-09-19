The Gophers women’s basketball program landed its highest-rated recruit yet under Lindsay Whalen with five-star Ohio senior guard Alexia Smith announcing her commitment late Wednesday night on Twitter.

The 5-8 Smith plays for Africentric High School in Columbus and ranks as the No. 46 player in the 2020 class by ESPN.

“I wanted to choose a school that not only respects my game on the court, but also my academic ability,” Smith said in her announcement. “That will prepare me for the real world.”

MARCUS FULLER