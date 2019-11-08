The state volleyball semifinals start at the Xcel Energy this morning, with the big-school matches at 9 a.m. Click below for links to live video, as well as to the state football quarterfinals.



Here's the volleyball schedule



Class 3A:

9 a.m.: Eagan vs. Minnetonka

11 a.m.: North St. Paul vs. Wayzata

Class 2A:

5 p.m.: Stewartville vs. Concordia Academy

7 p.m.: North Branch vs. Belle Plaine

Class 1A:

1 p.m.: Minneota vs. Fosston

3 p.m.: Medford vs.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Class 6A football playoffs:

Here's the full schedule

