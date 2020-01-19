Security is being increased at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Fair officials announced Sunday that its board this weekend approved the use of metal detectors at entrance gates.

“We’ve looked at adding metal detectors to our public safety program for a while now,” State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement. “We added bag checks in 2016, and this is the next step in maintaining a safe and secure environment.”

Last year, three people were shot outside the main gate on the last day of the fair and another was hit by a car.

The fair also announced nearly $10 million in upgrades to the fairgrounds before the 2020 fair opens Aug. 27. It runs through Labor Day.

The board approved $5.1 million in maintenance projects and another $4.5 million in capital work for 2020.

Admission prices will remain unchanged: Admission for adults 13-64 is $15; kids 5-12 and seniors 65-plus are $13; children 4 and under are always free.