Monday, Aug. 27

SENIORS, KIDS & MN STATE PATROL DAY: Reduced admission: Seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) $9. Special ride and game promotions at the Mighty Midway and Kidway all day. Many merchandise and food vendors offer special bargains for all fair guests.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: The Beach Boys: With the Righteous Brothers. 8 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Drum Performance presented by the American Indian Mental Health Advisory Council: 8 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.; Elsa Lee: Noon; Katana Da Don: 2:15 p.m.; JoyAnn Parker: 3:15 p.m.; Adam Levy: 4:30 p.m.

DNR PARK: Ecuador Manta: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: The Mellow Fellows: 10, 11 a.m. & noon;

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Roy Sands & the Polka Dots: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Andres Gross: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.; Scottie Miller Band: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Pop Rocks: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: The 34th Infantry Division ‘Red Bull’ Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Malpas Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Ben Haggard: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; En Vogue: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Pushing Chain: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: The Banjo Boys Variety Band: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Jeff Arundel & the Hammsmen: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: The Barbary Coast Dixieland Showband: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; The WoodPicks: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; The Memories: 6 p.m.; The Dustbowl Revival: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H clubs from across the state perform. 6:30 p.m.; 4-H Fashion Revue Show: 6:30 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Ag Literacy Make-and-Take Activities: 1 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in activities and competitions and learn about cows and how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video Presentations: Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 9, 10 a.m., noon, 1:30, 2, 4, 6 & 7 p.m.; Moo Sample Station: Free treats courtesy of local food organizations. Located outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the wonderful world of cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: Compete for prizes against your fellow fair guests as you test your knowledge of beef and dairy cattle. 5:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: This agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and make-and-take crafting to help young people earn a “Bag of Ag” (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dairy Goodness: Meet and learn with the Princess Kay of the Milky Way Finalists. 11 a.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Meet the Veterinarians: Q&A with vets. 1 p.m.; Two Truths and a Lie: 3 p.m.; National Honey Queen: Meet and learn with the National Honey Queen. 5 p.m.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter by a live sculptor. One sculpture is created each day while the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions from the audience. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Mental Health Awareness: More than 40 organizations will host games, contests, giveaways and activities to promote mental health and wellness. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Yoga by Megha Varghese: 8:30 a.m.; NAMI Speakers Bureau: 8:30 a.m.; PSA from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture: 11 a.m.; Q&A About Sports Psychology: 1 p.m.; Youth Performance by Irreducible Grace Foundation: 1:40 p.m.

DNR PARK: DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower (weather permitting) to get a bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it’s like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Volcanoes in Minnesota: An educational show to learn about geology, modern volcanoes and how ancient volcanoes helped shape Minnesota. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.; Minnesota Iron Range Comes to Life: A 40-minute stage production telling the history of mining in Minnesota. 1 & 5 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and free goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Square Dance Federation of Minnesota: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Tapestry Folkdance Center: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Minnesota State Patrol Day: Spin the prize wheel for a chance to win state patrol merchandise, get your picture taken in the State Trooper cutout, check out airbag and field sobriety demonstrations and much more. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Black Storytellers Alliance: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Airbag and Seatbelt Demonstration: Airbag deployment and seatbelt safety demonstration. 10:30, 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30 & 3:30 p.m.; Open Eye Figure Theatre: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Math On-A-Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Duke Otherwise: 10:30, 11:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Steve Trash: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.; County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using observation skills and clues to find specific art pieces throughout the fine arts exhibition. Also daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper streets. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with full-size skeletons, anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. & 4-7 p.m.

LASER ENCORE’S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to your favorite hit music. At the intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: State Patrol Ceremony and Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farm Hands on Lee Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.; 50 Year Awards: Award ceremony honoring individuals with 50 or more years of State Fair participation. 5:30 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Baa Booth: An educational exhibit featuring sheep displays and hands-on activities. Inside the Sheep Barn at the south end. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

STAR TRIBUNE STAGE: Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 12:30 p.m.; Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Oink Booth: A glimpse into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with our lovable State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided tour revealing State Fair history with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides & games and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weaver’s Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; American Swedish Institute’s FIKA Cafe: Swedish Sausage Making: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 & 3 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase the inner workings of their constructed robots as they navigate through various tasks. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Fatal Vision Goggles: A demonstration showing the dangers of impaired driving. 9:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.; K-9 Demonstration: 9, 10, 11 a.m., 1, 2 & 3 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

JUDGING

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Chef for a Day Cook-Off: 2 & 6 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.

COMPEER ARENA: Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Miniature Halter: 8 a.m.; Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Signature Class Cutting Horse Competition: 3 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Swine Open Class: Minnesota Junior Barrow Classic — Showmanship: 5 p.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: Stock Dog Sheepherding Trials: 9 a.m.; Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Draft Horse Supreme Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series and Classic Cart: 2 p.m.; Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Miniature Driving: 4:30 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark Championship Summer Series: Beginner Division, Girls Division. Noon.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: Q&A with FFA members and their animals. 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Pet Partners Presents Therapy Animals: 1:20 p.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: A showcase of different breeds and types of horses. Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. & 4-7 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite, where Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association members perform spay and neuter surgeries. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Upper Midwest Australian Shepherd Club: 9, 10, 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; Rhonda Meath & Her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Hop, Flop & Sniff: See a sampling of rabbit breeds and the different variations of traits. Noon-8 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires Minnesotans to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring various garden types including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive garden kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement. These three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls are created by artist Robert C. Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a variety of rotating beer flights from more than 80 of the state’s breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds, snap a photo with a beekeeper and meet a farmer. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association’s “Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!:” Local florist members present floralscapes that depict the dramatic mood swings of Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the university tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, hands-on activities and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet University of Minnesota turfgrass science experts to learn about water conservation practices for your lawn. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and much more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Herbs for Cooking: 10 a.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Unlocking the Secrets to Soil Health: 11 a.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Minnesota State Fair Flower Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Children’s Mystery Flower Contest: Kids 12 and under are invited to use their detective skills to identify a variety of flowers by sight and smells. 1 p.m.; Straw Bale Solutions: 1 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Meet a Straw Bale Gardner: 2 p.m.; Starting Seeds Indoors: 2 p.m.; Successful Backyard Composting: 3 & 4 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.; Beekeeper’s Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Native Bees: 5 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: For this year’s theme, “Garden for Pollinators,” teams create a display that incorporates any plant material that will tolerate and thrive in an area with sun or shade. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Home to the finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer. The featured exhibits are a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and “Tinkertoy Midway,” a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The brand-new Cambria Kitchen makes its decked-out debut, featuring demonstrations from a high-profile chef and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Recipe Card Roundup: Each day different blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.; Polymer Clay Guild: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Decorative Artists: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Porcelain Artists: 9 a.m.-noon;

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Eco Experience: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Bees, Pollinators, and Our Food System: 10 a.m.; Learn How to be a Good Neighbor for Healthy Yards and Clean Water: Noon; Refashioning Your Closet: 2 p.m.; How to Purchase and Plant Trees: 4 p.m.; Pruning Young Trees and Old Shrubs: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Making Wine Without Grapes: 6:30 p.m.