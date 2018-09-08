The top-ranked Gophers volleyball team lost to No. 18 Oregon 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23 in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Friday night at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

The Ducks outhit the Gophers just .298 to .295 but had more kills (74-63) and more digs (65-63) while Minnesota had the edge in blocks (10.5-8). Stephanie Samedy had 17 kills and Alexis Hart 12 to lead the Gophers.

The Ducks (4-2), now 3-2 all-time against Minnesota, had lost to No. 6 Texas and No. 7 Nebraska.

The Gophers will play No. 4 Stanford at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Saints lose in playoffs

Facing elimination, the Gary SouthShore RailCats defeated the visiting St. Paul Saints 5-0 in Game 3 of their best-of-five North Division playoff series. The Saints still lead 2-1 in the series with Game 4 scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Steel Yard.

Tillman Pugh had run-scoring singles in the first and second innings as Gary took a 3-0 lead. Lefthander Jeff McKenzie got the win, giving up five hits in seven innings.

U rolls in soccer

Senior forward April Bockin scored her first two goals of the season — about 30 seconds apart early in the second half — as the Gophers beat North Dakota State 4-0 in women’s soccer at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Bockin, a couple of minutes later, had an assist on a corner kick, which Nikki Albrecht put in the net.

Kenzie Langdok had the first goal for Gophers (4-3), scoring midway through the first half.

Etc.

• The Gophers men’s team won the Oz Memorial cross-country meet at Les Bolstad Golf Course with 24 points to runner-up Drake’s 44. Owen Hoeft led the host team by finishing second in 20 minutes, 18.5 seconds, just ahead of teammates Joey Duerr (20:18.6) and Jack Manderscheid (20:18.9). … The Gophers women’s team won with a perfect score of 15, paced by Megan Hasz (21:43.2). Minnesota State Mankato was second (63).

• Former Gophers women’s hockey goalie Sidney Peters was named one of 30 finalists for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.