Josh Allen doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chesny Young, lifting the Saints to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Dogs on Sunday at CHS Field.

The Saints led 4-2 going into the ninth inning, but the Dogs scored two tying runs in the top of the ninth — but left the bases loaded.

Jabari Henry's two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth broke a 2-2 tie for the Saints. Henry also had a sacrifice fly in the Saints' two-run first inning.

Fullerton blanks Gophers in soccer

Host Cal State Fullerton scored a goal in each half and defeated the Gophers soccer team 2-0 on Sunday.

The Titans (1-1) got a goal from Callie Petrey-Juarez in the 12th minute and a goal from Maddie Bennett in the 73rd minute.

The Gophers (0-1-1) will play two games in Oxford, Miss., this week — against Arkansas on Thursday and against host Mississippi on Sunday.

Loeber, Baker lead MGA Mid-Amateurs

Rich Loeber of Chaska Town Course shot a 73 to take the first-round lead among men and Molly Baker of Bent Creek Golf Club captured the early women's lead after a 72 at the MGA Mid-Amateur championships on Sunday at Hastings Golf Club. The tournament concludes Monday.

