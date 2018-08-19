Robert Hight raced to his second No. 1 qualifying position of the season and the 59th of his career in Funny Car at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway.

Billy Torrence (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are the other No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 17th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hight, of Yorba Linda, Calif., was able to better his run from Friday in the third qualifying session by posting a time of 3.959 seconds at 324.67 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. He has one win at this event but is a two-time and defending Funny Car world champion.

"I'm pretty jazzed," Hight said. "This is the time of the year you better have your act together, and it is starting to come together for us. We were No. 1 here last year but didn't get the win, so we need to do one better this year and get the win."

He has two wins this year.

Four Mavericks honored

Four players for Minnesota State Mankato, recently ranked No. 1 in D2Football.com preseason poll, were named to the website's preseason All-America teams.

Senior placekicker Casey Bednarski and junior wide receiver Shane Zylstra were picked for the first team while two juniors, tailback Nate Gunn and offensive lineman Evan Heim, made the second.

Fleck awards scholarship

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck announced via Twitter on Friday night that redshirt freshman wide receiver Brock Annexstad was awarded a scholarship. Annexstad is the older brother of true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad, competing with redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the starting job. Fleck had hinted that Zack, a walk-on, could receive a scholarship in due time.

Randy Johnson

Golfer leads after his 65

Maxwell Tylke, of the Links at Northfork, shot a 7-under 65 at Riverwood National Golf Course in Otsego to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Minnesota PGA Public Links Championship. Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills GC is second.

Etc.

• The Saint Paul Saints lost 8-4 to visiting Fargo-Moorhead. RedHawks starter Trey McNutt gave up three runs in seven innings, striking out 14. Dante Bichette Jr. had a home run for the Saints.

• The Minnetonka Millers and Lyon's Pub Warriors will play at 10 a.m. Sunday at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington in the losers' bracket final of the Class A state baseball tournament with the winner playing St. Louis Park in the first leg of the championship at 1:30 p.m. Should St. Louis Park lose, the championship will be decided Monday night at Red Haddox.