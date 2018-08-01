Five-star Minnehaha Academy point guard Jalen Suggs suffered a right knee injury landing awkwardly during an AAU game last week in Las Vegas, but he won't be out for long.

Suggs, who is also a high-profile quarterback prospect, underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Tuesday that revealed a bone bruise. So he's only sidelined for five weeks, according to his father, Larry Suggs.

Suggs is likely to miss Minnehaha Academy's football opener Aug. 31, but he's expected to be back on the field for the remainder of the season."I think he'll be fine," Larry Suggs said. "He's a tough kid, so I think he'll recover quick."

Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State are among the schools offering him scholarships in football and basketball. In basketball, he hopes to take unofficial visits to Duke, Kansas and North Carolina in the fall. Gophers coach Richard Pitino and his staff have attended Suggs' games consistently.

Marcus Fuller

Wolves sign C.J. Williams

The Timberwolves and guard C.J. Williams agreed to a two-way contract. Williams, 28, played 38 games last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.5 points per game. He was waived in July.

X Games dates set

The X Games, which drew 119,000 fans to U.S. Bank Stadium this summer, will return Aug. 1-4 next summer and on July 16-19 in 2020.

Staff and news services