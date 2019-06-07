Temi Ogunrinde threw a career-best 225 feet, 10 inches (67.45 meters) and posted a first-team All-America fifth-place finish in the women’s hammer throw Thursday at the NCAA track and field meet in Austin, Texas.

Ogunrinde’s throw was a Gophers school record and a Nigerian national record. She also has won three consecutive Big Ten championships in the event.

Redshirt freshman Tess Keyzers threw 53-2¾ (16.22 meters) in the women’s shot put, good for 15th place and second-team All-America status. Keyzers advanced to the national meet after breaking the Gophers’ program record at the NCAA West Prelim with a career-best mark of 56-8 (17.27 meters).

In other Gophers performances Thursday:

• Megan Hasz ran 35:03.50 to finish 20th in the 10,000-meter run in her NCAA championships debut on the track. Hasz set the school record earlier this season at 33:09.57.

• Rachel Schow made her NCAA championships debut in the 400-meter hurdles with a 20th-place finish in 59.44 seconds.

• Sprinter Amira Young finished 22nd in the 100 meters, clocking a time of 11.57.

On Friday night, Obsa Ali will defend his NCAA championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Fiser is award finalist

Gophers pitcher Amber Fiser was announced Thursday as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Softball.

The announcement was made by Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) and a former Gophers athletic director.

The award, presented annually by the CWSA for the past 43 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

Fiser, from Van Horne, Iowa, was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and an NFCA first-team All-America.

She led the Gophers to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in the NCAA era, pitching every inning in regional and super regional play with a 5-0 record en route to the World Series.

The other award finalists are Caleigh Clifton of Oklahoma, Abbey Cheek of Kentucky and Rachel Garcia of NCAA champion UCLA.

The Honda award winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup, which will be presented June 24 in Los Angeles.

news services