The Gophers baseball team will host the DQ Classic Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend in U.S. Bank Stadium. All six teams will play three games.

Minnesota (7-2) will face Arizona (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Washington (4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday and No. 11 UCLA (7-1) at 6 p.m. Sunday. The other Big Ten teams participating are Illinois and Michigan State.

Before Friday's game, the Gophers will pay tribute to former Gophers/Twins infielder and Arizona coach Jerry Kindall, who died in December.

Etc.

• Senior defenseman Sydney Baldwin of the Gophers was named the WCHA women's defensive player of the month for the fourth time this season. She had four goals and three assists in February.

• Sophomore forward Marc Michaelis of Minnesota State Mankato was named the WCHA men's offensive player of the month.

• The Gophers will send 13 players to the two-day U.S. women's national team open tryouts starting Friday at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

• Charlie Burggraf resigned as Bethel men's hockey coach after eight seasons. He coached the Royals women's hockey team for four seasons before taking the men's coaching job.

• St. Olaf will install synthetic turf at Rolf Mellby Field in Northfield. Renovation will start in April and the field will be ready by fall. The $1.25 million project was made possible by an anonymous gift. The Oles' soccer teams will have priority access.

• Gustavus men's soccer coach Mike Middleton said he is retiring after eight seasons. He had a record of 98-38-14 and won two regular-season and two MIAC playoff titles.

• North Carolina's Anna Keefer, a freshman from St. Michael-Albertville, won the long jump in the recent ACC indoor meet with a leap of 20 feet, 2½ inches. That ties the third-best jump in the NCAA by a freshman this season.

• Hailey Kontny of Wisconsin-Superior was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference player of the year in women's basketball for the third year in a row and the Yellowjackets' Zach Otto-Fisher was picked coach of the year and Abby Olson of Bethany Lutheran freshman of the year.