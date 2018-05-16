Before Tuesday's practice the Lynx waived Carlie Wagner, the Gophers guard taken by the team in the third round of the WNBA draft. They also waived forward Jillian Alleyne, reducing the team roster to the league-maximum of 12 players.

Wagner, the third-leading scorer in Gophers history, left a very strong impression on coach Cheryl Reeve.

"She plays hard. She fights every possession," Reeve said. " I told her she overcame the stigma of a player that comes out of a 'zone system.' She did well. We talked about areas of improvement. But I told her this is not the end, it's the start.''

Reeve said Wagner is in good position to earn a job playing overseas this fall.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

U's Vavra hits two HRs

The No. 12 Gophers baseball team beat St. John's 8-4 in nonconference baseball in New York City in a game called after eight innings because of a thunderstorm.

Junior shortstop Terrin Vavra had five RBI for Minnesota (35-11) on a three-run homer, a solo shot and a sacrifice fly.

The Red Storm (34-13), which lost two of three to Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in late March, trailed 8-1 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

St. John's is the first place team in the Big East Conference.

Etc.

• The Gophers' Matt Bingle was named the Big Ten Women's Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year after his team won the conference meet.

• Senior Brian Huber of Minnesota State Moorhead was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division II national athlete of the week. He set a program and NSIC meet record of 25 feet, 11½ inches in the long jump last weekend. He also was second in the 200 dash (21.38 seconds).

• The St. Paul Saints closed out their two-game preseason schedule with a 6-1 victory over Lincoln at CHS Field. The Saints open the American Association regular season on Friday at Gary (Ind.). The Saints play their first home game on May 21.

• Ryan Kragh was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference's Coach of the Year in baseball after leading Bethany Lutheran to its first regular-season title. Cody Leitner of the Vikings was named the conference's top pitcher and outfielder Ross Beumer its top rookie.