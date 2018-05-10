Emily Lipari will return to defend her women's title at the TC 1 Mile on Thursday night, when top professional runners compete for a purse of $25,000 along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

The men's and women's pro races, which begin at 7:50 p.m., end the night of races on a course that starts at the Mill City Museum and ends at the Guthrie Theatre along West River Parkway.

Lipari, from San Diego, has a personal best of 4 minutes, 31.68 seconds in the mile.

Men's favorites include Daniel Herrera of New Orleans, who has run 3:56.13; and 26-year-old Kenyan Lawi Lalang (3:52.88).

More than 2,500 runners will take part in the events, with the races starting at 6:30 p.m.

Etc.

• Carleton was tied for ninth place (656) after the second round of the of the NCAA Division III women's golf tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. St. Scholastica was 22nd (753). The top area golfer was Christine Piwnica of Bethel, tied for 15th (159) and Alexis Chan of Carleton, tied for 21st (160).

• The Mavericks women's team tied for 11th place (952) at the Division III Super Region 3 tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

• The Mavericks men's golf team finished 19th place in the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional in Finlay, Ohio. Junior J.J. Savic shot a final round of 74 to tie for 18th (218).