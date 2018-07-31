Darwin Quintero of Minnesota United was chosen to play in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game after two players bowed out of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Defender and team captain Francisco Calvo of the Loons previously was chosen for the game.

The All-Star Game matches MLS players against Italian side Juventus, which has won seven consecutive Serie A titles.

Quintero, a 30-year-old forward from Colombia, joined the Loons as a designated player March 31 and has nine goals and eight assists in 17 games to lead the team in scoring. He and Tyler Adams of New York Red Bulls were named Monday to replace LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and New York City FC forward David Villa.

MEGAN RYAN

Lynx re-sign Larkins

Calvo

Two short-term contracts have turned into a more permanent situation for Lynx forward Erlana Larkins.

The team announced that Larkins has been signed for the remainder of the season as the Lynx push for playoff position with nine regular-season games left.

Larkins' physical play, especially notable when setting screens for shooters, and her passing skills were evident in recent games. The eight-year veteran is averaging 13.1 minutes per game, 2.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Wild adds winger

The Wild signed former Bemidji State standout Matt Read to a two-way contract.

Read has played in 437 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers. In seven seasons with the Flyers, the 32-year-old winger had 87 goals and 100 assists.

His contract is for $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 at Iowa.

Read played at Bemidji State from 2007-11 and had 65 goals and 78 assists for the Beavers.

Sarah McLellan

Etc.

• The United States, lifted by Paige Bueckers of Hopkins, defeated France 92-40 in the FIBA U17 World Cup gold medal game in Minsk, Belarus. Bueckers had eight points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in 24 minutes for the U.S., which went 7-0 in the tournament.