Allie Thunstrom scored her fourth goal in two games, and the Minnesota Whitecaps completed a weekend sweep of the winless Connecticut Whale with a 2-1 victory on Sunday in Danbury, Conn.

Thunstrom, who recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s 3-0 victory, opened the scoring 2 minutes, 29 seconds into the game, and Haylea Schmid’s go-ahead goal with 2:06 left in the first period completed the scoring.

The Whitecaps outshot the Whale 44-33 but were blanked over the final two periods by Whale goaltender Sonjia Shelly, who finished with 42 saves. Amanda Leveille made 32 stops for Minnesota.

The Whitecaps are off until Jan. 4, when they begin a weekend series with the Metropolitan Riveters.

Three from Augsburg headed to Trials

Augsburg women’s wrestler Emily Shilson and former Augsburg men’s wrestler Leslie (Mike) Fuenffinger and Donny Longendyke qualified to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials in April, each finishing in the top five in their weight classes at the USA Wrestling Senior Nationals on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shilson finished fourth in the women’s freestyle 50-kilogram (110 pounds) class. Fuenffinger won the 60 kilogram (132 pound) senior national title in men’s Greco-Roman, while Longendyke placed fifth at 130 kg (287 pounds).

Shilson went 4-2 on the weekend, with all four of her wins coming by technical falls. Her lone two losses came to the top two seeds in the field, both current Team USA members. She outscored her opponents by a 48-7 margin during the tournament.

Fuenffinger, a two-time Division III national champion and three-time All-America during his Augsburg career, went 5-0, including two pins and a technical fall in his opening three matches. He beat national team member Sam Jones 5-1 in the finals.

Longendyke, the 2015 NCAA Division III heavyweight champion and a two-time NCAA runner up during his Augsburg career, competes for the Minnesota Storm. He went 4-2 on the weekend, claiming a spot in the trials with a 9-0 technical fall over Thomas Helton, a junior at Southern Illinois.

