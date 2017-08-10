Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis is taking issue with protesters who showed up outside of his home.
The Wednesday morning protest at the first-term Republican congressman's suburban house was organized by Take Action Minnesota, a liberal advocacy group. Video footage posted on Lewis' Facebook page shows more than a dozen protesters chanting outside a home before delivering a large letter calling on Lewis to oppose cuts to Medicaid funding.
Lewis is a former conservative radio talk show host who won the 2nd Congressional District seat this fall. He called the protest a violation of his private property and "dangerous ramping up of rhetoric" that targeted his family.
A spokeswoman from Take Action Minnesota says Lewis should simply hold a town hall to meet with constituents who want to speak with him.
