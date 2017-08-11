Gallery: Janet and Mark Schreier of Minnetonka takes Denali, (white shepherd-Alaskan Malamute mix) wading through Minnehaha Creek to beat the heat. He won't swim, but does like to go belly-deep.

Gallery: Lee Frankenberg of Center City, Minn., says dog Buddy loves to take a cruise on the pontoon to cool off on those hot summer days.

Gallery: Kim Colpitts, Robbinsdale: Sam, a springer spaniel, digs a hole on the shady side of the house so he can 'chill' in the cool dirt.The satisfied expression on his face says it all.

Gallery: Jolyn Crum, North St. Paul: "My cavalier king Charles spaniel Finn is my thermometer "I know it's hot out when he hunkers down in the puppy pool."

Gallery: Andrew Mock of Chanhassen says his Sheltie McKinley beats the heat by cruising the lake.

Gallery: Zoey hangs at the beach, keeping cool as a sand sculpture. Nicolle Nicklas of Apple Valley says Zoey is a willing participant -- for a Cheeto.

Gallery: Neil Spofford, Lake Elmo Ivy, a four-year-old golden retriever recently rescued from Istanbul, Turkey, cooled off in a neighbor's fountain. (It was turned off.)

Gallery: Sandra Wucher of Anoka says her dog loves sitting in front of the air-conditioner vent in the car when the weather is hot. And she always has a smile on her face when it's time to go for a ride.

Gallery: Pamela Klinger-Horn of Chanhassen says yellow Labradors Tucker, 16 months, and Tank, 10, like to cool off in the family pool. "They know they can jump in once a tennis ball is thrown in for them to retrieve."

Gallery: LeeAnn Ettinger sent in this photo Betsy and dog Toby -- or Lewis and Clark as they preferred to be called -- enjoying Green Lake in Spicer, Minn., by canoe.

Gallery: Luke and Angie Lallemont of Winona, Minn., take their 8-year-old teddy bear, Bogey, on the Harley Davidson to let him cool off on the open road with the wind whipping through his ears.

Gallery: Rowdy found some relief from the heat in the middle of the hosta garden, says Lisa Perovich of Buffalo, Minn.

Gallery: Lisa Jacobson of New Prague says Zoey, a four-year-old Shih Tzu-Poodle mix, could be on a soft chair, but she chooses cool over cushion.

Gallery: Ollie relies on fresh air -- and momentum -- to beat the heat. By Dick Schwartz of Minneapolis.

Gallery: It was a hot day at the dog park for Twix. Syneva Barrett of Anoka took this photo after yelling, "no, no, no....oh, well." Twix decided a mud bath was the best way to cool off.

Gallery: Maddox, who belongs to Karen Kjar of Lakeville, cooling off near Lake Michigan on a visit to Milwaukee.

Gallery: Sydney knows that it will be cool when the refrigeratordoor opens, plus she gets a sneak peek at what might be served for dinner. Sydney belongs to the son of Maxine Saul of Lakeville.

Gallery: The Tuft family of Eden Prairie takes Stella Alexander for walks in the park -- which happens to be on the shores of a lake -- to stay cool. Stella fancies the baby swing and also mastered the giant curvy slide.

Gallery: Bindi, an 11-year-old Chihuahua, loves the water and riding on air mattresses. Vickie Shank of Rogers adopted Bindi after she had eight babies!

Here’s a tip: The way to a person’s heart is definitely through his or her pet. Or, in this case, dog. More than 100 readers sent in pictures showing how their pooch beats the heat during the summer.

From lakes and pools to sand and ill-timed mud baths, dogs do whatever they can to stay cool — and have a good time doing it. We should all be so lucky.