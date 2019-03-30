Several communities across Minnesota will see rivers crest this weekend, intensifying the spring flooding that has closed roads, flooded basements and backed up sewer systems.

But due to a slow snowmelt and lots of preparation, the overall damage should be minimal, according to Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

And “as long as people are aware for flood hazards, like not driving around barriers,” there is little danger, he said.

Several river towns throughout the state are experiencing moderate to major flood stages, although levels are not expected to set records.

The Mississippi River in St. Paul is expected to crest Sunday into Monday, which will submerge Harriet Island, according to the NWS. The Mississippi will crest in Hastings Tuesday into Wednesday at about 20 feet. That could affect the eastern part of the city.

In Montevideo, the Minnesota River is expected to crest Saturday at around 21 feet. On Friday, flooding prompted the state Department of Transportation to close a highway south of town, one of many roads closed around the state due to flooding.

Pedestrians came out to view the flooding at Harriet Island Regional Park and the flowing Mississippi River in St. Paul on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Minnesota will crest near Morton, in the south central part of the state, at near record highs. Many roads in the area are closed.

Because of the drawn-out nature of the flooding, many of the affected areas were able to prepare, Hasenstein said. Some of the worst flooding has been caused by ice dams backing up rivers. But as the weather gets warmer into April, those will disappear, he said.

However, due to snow continuing to melt from northern Minnesota and North Dakota, the floods are expected to last well into next month, Hasenstein said.