Minnesota Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday granting state regulators expanded powers to investigate child care fraud, following a television news report that illegally obtained funds may be going overseas to fund terrorist groups.

The legislation would enable the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to close child care providers that participate in the state’s child-care subsidy program but do not fully cooperate with investigators. It would also create new criminal and civil penalties for anyone who transferred fraudulently-obtained money to countries on the U.S. State Department’s travel ban list. It would also direct the state Legislative Auditor to investigate the Child Care Assistance Program, which subsidizes the child care expenses of about 29,000 low-income children per month.

The legislation is a response to a Fox 9 news report that said Minnesota refugee families are taking suitcases full of cash on flights from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to countries in Africa and the Middle East where terrorist groups are active.

“The scale of this accusation is extremely troubling,” said Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, chief author of the bill and chairman of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee. “This [legislation] will put some teeth into fraud prevention.”

Acting Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson said his agency is looking into the concerns raised in the report, but cast doubt on the scope of the fraud described.

The state has closed 13 child care centers following fraud investigations since 2014 and collected $4.6 million in court-ordered restitution for fraudulent overpayments, state officials said.

Johnson added, however, that there was no evidence of fraudulent money being funneled overseas to fund terrorist groups in any of the criminal cases pursued by the DHS Inspector General’s office since 2014. “We are continuing to aggressively pursue fraud wherever we see it with these programs,” he said. “And wherever possible, we will shut down the [child care] centers that are responsible.”

The last time federal prosecutors indicted a Minnesota child care provider for defrauding the government was in January 2017, and the charges made no mention of transferring funds abroad.

Fraud unit doubled

The proposed legislation would significantly expand the state’s enforcement powers to investigate fraud in the child care assistance program, and follows years of efforts by investigators at DHS to root out billing abuses by child care providers and parents, who often collude in billing state programs for services never rendered.

Over the past seven years, DHS has intensified its investigations of child care fraud, based on troubling reports that providers were exploiting parents and their children to divert money from the child care assistance program. The state was also responding to frustrations from county administrators, who complained that they lacked the staff and expertise to pursue complicated fraud cases that often spanned multiple jurisdictions.

In response, a specialized child care fraud unit was created within the DHS Office of the Inspector General which gained broad new powers, including the ability to terminate payments to child care providers for fraudulent billing. Last year, lawmakers approved funding that enabled the child care fraud unit to double in size through the addition of eight new investigators.

Investigators have uncovered multiple schemes in recent years, reaching into the millions of dollars, in which child care providers exploited poor parents to obtain more state payments. In 2015, a Minneapolis day care center, Salama Child Care Center, was shut down after federal and state authorities determined that the center billed the state for hundreds of hours of care that were never provided, even billing for days when the center was closed.