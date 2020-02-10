The high school Nordic skiing state meet has been moved back one day to Friday due to expected “very cold conditions’’ at Giants Ridge near Biwabik, the Minnesota State High School League said Monday.

In a post on Twitter, league official John Millea said the projected weather on Thursday “will make it impossible for a safe ski meet for participants.’’

Thursday's high temperature in Biwabik is expected to be minus-3 with a forecasted low of minus-23.

The meet consists of two runs, with skiers doing a 5K of freestyle in the morning followed by a 5K of classical skiing in the afternoon. Team and individual champions are crowned for girls and boys.

The Alpine skiing state meet remains scheduled for Wednesday at Giants Ridge.

PAUL KLAUDA