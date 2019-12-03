The Minnesota Orchestra has posted an operating deficit of $8.8 million for fiscal year 2019 — the biggest in its history.

That shortfall, announced Tuesday afternoon, comes despite happier news: The orchestra exceeded its goal for a multiyear fundraising campaign, bringing in $60 million — $10 million more than it sought. In fact, the orchestra raised $26.3 million in gifts during the fiscal year that ended in August, an increase of nearly 40 percent from the year before, when the orchestra ended with a slim surplus of $65,000. But most of this year’s contributions went to building the nonprofit’s endowment, rather than covering its expenses.

That “shortfall” in contributions for operating support explains the budget deficit, said Minnesota Orchestra president Michelle Miller Burns. “I think the really good news there is that our donors who supported this campaign so generously believe in the long-term future of this organization.”

The deficit, which followed four years of small surpluses, exceeds the previous record shortfall of $6 million in 2012, when the orchestra was mired in a contract dispute between management and musicians that resulted in a 15-month lockout. Yet Burns and Bill Miller, vice president of the orchestra’s board of directors, described the organization’s financial position as strong.

“Clearly it would be ideal to be reporting completely positive results across the board,” Burns said in an interview. “But when I look at this organization, I come back to that underlying strong financial foundation that we have. You could report a balanced budget with no deficit but have a great debt on your books or a very low net asset base and you would not be in the strong financial position that we are in today.”

The nonprofit actually spent less in fiscal 2019 — $35.5 million, or about $1 million less than the year before. Its total net assets were $176 million in 2019. In April, the orchestra made the final payment on the bond funding for the $50 million renovation of Orchestra Hall, completed in 2013, “leaving Orchestra Hall unencumbered,” Burns said.

But the annual report, which will be presented at a meeting Tuesday evening at Orchestra Hall, shows losses in several categories. Not counting gifts to the endowment, contributed revenue took a big hit — $14.5 million, compared to $22.4 million the year before. Operating revenue also fell, from $11.7 to $9.6 million, a 19% drop.

The organization will draw $2.7 million from its investments, compared with $2.4 million last year; that draw represents a bigger share of the nonprofit’s income — 10% compared with last year’s 6%.

Orchestra leaders shared the numbers with the musicians, whose contract expires in 2020, signaling the start of labor negotiations soon.

The musicians were impressed with that transparency and “willingness to tackle challenges in a very open manner,” said flute player Wendy Williams, chair of the orchestra’s musicians committee. “That has been the most meaningful thing to me, and I think to many of the musicians: That we’re in it together now.”

She said that when musicians learned about the year’s deficit, as well as a plan to increase revenue, the first thing they asked was: “What can we do?”

“When you see numbers like that, you have to pull up your bootstraps and get to work,” Williams added. “That’s the spirit of the organization right now. It’s genuine.”

The nonprofit has not budgeted cuts in the coming year, Burns said. “It has taken the organization years to rebound from some previous cost-reduction approaches.” Instead, it’s counting on increased revenue. Staff and musicians are working together to spot new ways to make money and encourage more donations.

Burns pointed to the orchestra’s recently announced partnership with Minnesota Public Radio to host trips for travelers with a musical bent. In October, two violinists will be aboard “a historic cruise down the Blue Danube to experience some of the most iconic museums, opera houses and concert halls in Europe.” The orchestra is also planning to widen its circle of donors beyond the small, dedicated group who gave to the recent campaign.

More than 12,600 people donated to the organization in fiscal 2019, a bump of more than 30%. That’s partly due to new feature on the orchestra’s website: When buying tickets to a concert, the site suggests a donation. Those gifts tend to be smaller. The average donation to the orchestra in 2019 was $2,086, compared with $2,238 the year before.

The annual report is “just a little snapshot in time,” said Miller, chair of the board’s audit committee. “We have the financial strength to weather any of these short-term operating issues ... We’re looking at the long-term.”

When asked whether the orchestra might borrow against its endowment, as it has to grapple with past shortfalls, Miller said: “That’s one potential lever.”

Beyond finances, the report celebrates artistic highlights, including four recording projects. Among them: the just-released “Sound the Bells” with writer-rapper Dessa, recorded live in April at Orchestra Hall. The orchestra didn’t tour in fiscal year 2019, which kept expenses down, but it’s set to head to Vietnam and South Korea in 2020.

At Tuesday’s meeting, musicians will announce that they’re starting a new program called Hall Pass, inviting young people ages 18 and under to attend this season’s classical concerts for free. That project is being paid for with the Bellwether Fund, created in 2015 with the remaining assets from the nonprofit the musicians formed during the labor dispute. That fund helps the orchestra perform at metro-area high schools.

With Hall Pass, the musicians are inviting students to Orchestra Hall.

“They can hear us play in our home, which is our instrument,” said Kathryn Nettleman, acting associate principal bass.

The idea was a response to the news in the annual report, she said. Players kicked their idea over to Burns and the staff, workshopping the details together.