Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the Minnesota National Guard to help with relief efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The hurricane, which was one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit continental U.S. in more than 50 years, left a trail of destruction in Florida's Panhandle. Although it was reduced to a tropical storm on Thursday, it continued to wreak havoc with heavy rain that caused flash flooding.

Under Dayton's emergency order, six National Guard soldiers and a CH-47 Chinook heavy transport helicopter will head to Florida to assist with recovery efforts.

The National Guard as well as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management division plan to monitor requests for additional hurricane assistance.