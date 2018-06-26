When the orange construction cones come out, Minnesotans know it’s time to hit the road.

Luckily, we live in a state that’s prime for exploring in the summer, making us one of the best in the nation for taking a good ‘ol fashioned road trip.

A recent report by WalletHub found that Minnesota is the third-best state for summer road trips.

Based on more than 30 factors including gas prices, activities, attractions and safety, the personal finance website ranked Wyoming the best road-trip state. North Carolina came in second. Tiny Rhode Island is the worst.

A No. 1 safety ranking helped Minnesota earn its third place spot (“safety” was determined by a variety of metrics, including vehicle fatalities, traffic, quality of roads, etc.). Our neighbor Wisconsin came in 22nd overall due to having fewer scenic byways.

But not all road trips are created equal, so we want to know: what are the best destinations in Minnesota for road-tripping? Click below to cast your vote in our poll: