Minnesota Monthly, a statewide lifestyle magazine that has changed editorial focus several times over its 51 years, will now change its physical presence by becoming an every-other-monthly.

The magazine will keep “monthly” in the title as it reduces the number of print publications in 2019 to six from 12. Like many print publications, the magazine is putting more emphasis on its website and other digital offerings.

“We are adapting to the needs and habits of our audience, be that a magazine reader, online visitor, or event participant,” said Tammy Galvin, publisher at Greenspring Media, which owns the magazine and another prominent lifestyle publication, Midwest Home.

In an e-mail, she said the changes will not have any effect on the number of the magazine’s editors, designers and salespeople. “We will have a far more robust editorial package, which inevitably doubles the shelf-life of each issue for both the reader, advertiser and on newsstand,” Galvin wrote.

In addition to the two magazines, Greenspring operates the MNMO.com website, several e-newsletters and specialty publishing services that are used by clients such as the official visitors guide for the Twin Cities and Mall of America. The firm also creates and hosts several dining and real estate events in the region.

The news of the change was first reported by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

Evan Ramstad