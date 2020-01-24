Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation and free speech advocates voiced support Thursday for a University of Minnesota student apparently sentenced to prison in China for tweets he made while studying in the United States.

Meanwhile, the university held off on taking a stance on the student’s situation, saying it’s still trying to learn more about it.

The news site Axios reported Wednesday that Luo Daiqing was detained last summer and sentenced to six months in prison in November because of tweeting cartoon images perceived as lampooning Chinese President Xi Jinping. The report cited Chinese court documents alleging that he tweeted more than 40 comments the previous fall “denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures.”

Luo’s Twitter account, which was still active Wednesday, has now been deactivated.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Ilhan Omar, both Democrats, called on the Chinese government to release Luo. Smith said she is concerned about Luo’s safety and has contacted the U.S. State Department about what she described as an “extremely troubling situation.”

“This is what ruthless totalitarianism looks like,” Omar said in a statement. “Luo Daiqing made these posts while he was in the U.S. — attending college in my district. Here in the United States, we believe in free speech.”

More than 3,100 students from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan attend the U’s campuses in the Twin Cities and in greater Minnesota. They account for 45% of the university’s international student body, making them an important campus constituency.

The U had so far largely avoided controversies faced by other American universities about how to balance their important relationship with China with a more restrictive academic and social climate in that country.

University spokesman Jake Ricker confirmed there was a first-year student at the U’s College of Liberal Arts during the 2018-2019 academic year whose name was Luo Daiqing. He is no longer enrolled, Ricker said, explaining why Luo does not appear in the U’s student directory. The university is unable to share additional information about him because of a federal law protecting student privacy.

Ricker said the university learned of Luo’s apparent arrest from the Axios report. He said the U is not immediately planning to issue a public statement on the case or take other steps to address the situation.

“I am honestly not sure what a public university can do regarding another country’s legal system,” he said.

Sarah McLaughlin of the campus free speech advocacy group FIRE said the U is in a “tough spot,” with limited options to help its student in China. Still, she said the university should at least speak out and reach out to elected leaders.

“Universities have a moral obligation to respond if their students experience a human rights violation, especially for free speech on campus,” she said.

She said universities more generally need to strike an often delicate balance between signaling that they value international students’ voices — and alerting them about consequences they might face in their home countries because of free expression restrictions.

On Thursday, the Washington, D.C., based PEN America, a nonprofit that advocates for freedom of expression, denounced Luo’s arrest, calling it the latest example of stepped-up censorship by Chinese authorities that now extends to speech by Chinese citizens overseas.

“It is obvious that China is attempting to send a signal with Luo Daiqing’s conviction — they are telling overseas Chinese citizens that there is no place where they are free from state censorship and surveillance,” PEN America deputy director James Tager said in a statement. “Luo’s case has implications for every Chinese student studying abroad, and for every academic institution that seeks to safeguard its students’ freedom of speech.”

Ben Sasse, a Republican U.S. senator from Nebraska, also called for Luo’s immediate release in a Wednesday statement, calling his arrest evidence of “ruthless and paranoid totalitarianism.” He also urged the U to give him a full scholarship.

The Minnesota Student Association and two campus organizations representing Chinese students did not respond to requests for comment. Asked what obligations or options the university might have to address Luo’s situation, Ken Powell, chair of the U’s governing board, said there is little he could say beyond what has been reported in the media.

Ricker, the U spokesman, said the university is trying to find out more about Luo’s status. He said he is unsure if the university has been in touch with Minnesota’s congressional delegation but suggested its members have more clout to intervene.

“Those are the people who have the connections to do something,” he said.