The debate over legalizing marijuana for recreational use reemerged at the Minnesota Capitol Monday, as supporters introduced legislation to move the state toward allowing possession and sale of the substance by 2022.

The issue is gaining traction nationwide, as support builds among some policymakers and voters. Ten states and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana, while dozens more, including Minnesota, allow for medicinal use. Supporters say given those trends, the state must be proactive about how to thoughtfully allow and regulate recreational use.

“The issue of cannabis legalization is one that’s moving incredibly fast around the country, at a certain point it will become inevitable in Minnesota, ” Rep. Mike Freiberg, D-Golden Valley, said at a news conference. “We have two options in front of us. One is to get in front of this issue and put strong public health protections in place and the other is to wait for it to come to us.”

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz expressed support for legalizing cannabis during the 2018 campaign. But the proposals face tough prospects this session, especially in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, dismissed the idea shortly after Monday’s news conference. He cited critics’ concerns over substance abuse increases, as well as effects on health and public safety.

“Legalizing recreational marijuana is a controversial issue, to say the least, and not something I would consider a priority issue,” Gazelka said in a statement. “Considering that it’s linked to mental health problems, driving accidents, and impaired teen brain development, I don’t think it has a chance to pass the Senate this year.”

The push may also face roadblocks in the DFL-controlled House. Leaders there have said that changes to medical marijuana and criminal justice policies for nonviolent drug-related offenses are higher priorities than full legalization this session. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said earlier this year that she sees “no rush” on acting on the issue.

Even with policy shifts in the states, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. In Minnesota, the bill’s fate could also be complicated by the optics of considering expanding access to one illicit substance, marijuana, while also prioritizing legislation to address the effects of the opioid crisis.

Supporters acknowledged the difficult path ahead, but said they hope the bill, along with another proposal to ask voters to decide on a constitutional amendment on the matter, will at least get the conversation going.

“It’s going to be a long discussion,” Freiberg said. “It will not be an easy one, but we are all up for the challenge.”

The proposals introduced Monday, focus on establishing a regulatory framework for legalizing cannabis for Minnesotans 21 years and older. The bill would allow for commercial sales by 2022 and small-scale personal possession, such as growing plants at home, starting in 2020. While legalization has resulted in revenue boosts in other states, sponsors said specifics about taxing sales will come later in the process.

The draft legislation outlines action on a range of issues related to legalization, such as setting limits and testing for use while driving and studying potential mental health effects. It also calls for public health warnings about addiction risks and additional funding for law enforcement training. Under the bill, those convicted of nonviolent offenses related to cannabis possession could have the crimes expunged from thier criminal records.

Sen. Melisa Franzen, the chief author in the Senate, said she sees the ability to regulate and tax cannabis while “making it safer [and] eliminating the harm it has done to society” as a “win-win.”

“What we tried to do is have all the buckets or areas that this issue touches on ... from schools, public health, public safety, to health care, everything, and try to have a comprehensive, holistic approach of what this would look like and not take it piecemeal,” the Edina Democrat said of the proposal.

Despite opposition from GOP leadership, the plan does have some bipartisan backing in the Senate, where Republicans hold a razor-thin majority. Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, said he signed on after considering available research, his observations as a doctor and feedback from constituents. He estimated that 90 percent of attendees at a weekend town hall in his district raised their hands when he asked if they want lawmakers to address the issue.

As a physician, Jensen has opted to decline to prescribe medicinal marijuana and would not tell a patient the substance is “good for you.” But he believes cannabis can help certain conditions and offer an alternative to opioids and other more addictive drugs prescribed for anxiety and pain management. And he worries that without proactive steps to regulate and research the substance now, the potential risks will grow.

“We cannot afford to get behind [on] this,” he said. “We have to be in front of this, we have to have the discussion.”

Jensen said while he’s not sure the issue will move this year, he’s willing to do what he can to help secure more support for ensuring the bill gets a full hearing and debate.

“We’re not going to play politics on this issue, we’re going to discuss it,” he said. “Do we have all the answers? No. But we’re all going to get smarter.”