One of Minnesota's best-known poets, Jenkins often appeared at readings with fellow literary luminaries such as Robert Bly, Connie Wanek, Joyce Sutphen and Freya Manfred, as well as on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion." His work was also frequently featured on "The Writer's Almanac."

He was most often associated with Duluth, where he lived for about 40 years. Most recently, he lived in Bloomington.

Jenkins, who more than once had ruefully noted that poetry didn't pay a living wage, also had worked as a librarian, truck driver and commercial fisherman, crafts that colored and informed his work. He authored at least 16 books, including this year's "Where Your House Is Now" (Nodin Press), and his work had appeared in many anthologies, including the Garrison Keillor-compiled "Good Poems."

He also collaborated with actor Mark Rylance to turn his book "Nice Fish," published by Duluth's Holy Cow! Press and which won a Minnesota Book Award in 1995, into a play about two ice fishermen on a Minnesota lake. It premiered at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater in 2013, then was reworked for productions in Boston and New York before a successful run in London's West End in late 2016.

Rylance, who won a best supporting Oscar for his role in Steven Spielberg's 2016 movie "Bridge of Spies," first spoke of his admiration for Jenkins at the 2008 Tony Awards, when he recited his poem "The Back Country" as his acceptance speech.

In November, Jenkins read from his new book at Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis, and in October, he joined Sutphen and Wanek for an evening of poetry before an audience of about 300 people at a Duluth church.

"He was in good spirits," said Bob Dobrow of Duluth's Zenith Bookstore, which sponsored the Duluth reading. "He read from his new book, the poem 'Big Brown Pills.' Like a lot of his poems, it was kind of a hoot.

"The thing I love about his work is that it'll start off humorous or sarcastic, but then you scrape it off and there's such humanity and compassion," Dobrow said. "He truly opened up the genre of prose poetry, and I love his work."

Jim Perlman, publisher of Holy Cow! Press, said, "I will always admire his inventiveness as a poet and the humor and unexpected turns in his poetry."

Jenkins was born in Oklahoma and attended Wichita State University. He moved to Minnesota in 1970 with his wife, Ann, a noted visual artist. They lived and worked for Duluth for four decades.

He was the recipient of two Bush Foundation Fellowships for poetry, a Loft-Mcknight fellowship, and was the 2000 George Morrison Award winner. He was a featured poet at the Aldeburgh Poetry Festival in England in 2007.

His son, Lars, said in an e-mail Saturday that the family was not yet ready to reflect on Jenkins' death. Services are pending.