Minnesota lawmakers crossed the finish line of this year’s legislative session early Friday, after reaching a delicate compromise over the state’s next two-year, $46 billion budget.

The Legislature wrapped up its work just before 3 a.m. on the fourth day of a special session, following House and Senate votes to pass a nearly $1 billion public works borrowing package. Earlier in the evening, lawmakers approved other final pieces of the budget: a $650 million tax-cut package, $483 million in new spending for schools and a $300 million transportation bill — all of which Gov. Mark Dayton has said he will sign.

Leaders of the Republican-majority Legislature, who had set a major tax-cut package and transportation funding as their top goals for the session, praised passage of a budget that reflected other compromises with the DFL governor.

“This legislative session will go down as one of the most productive in recent memory,” said House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, who said the tax cut is the largest the state has passed in two decades.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said the budget delivers “long-awaited tax relief, significant investments in roads and bridges, critical health care reform, a Real ID fix and a number of other accomplishments.”

While some DFLers praised aspects of the budget compromise, including a bonding bill that ended up much larger than Republicans had hoped for, leaders were critical of the decision to dedicate a significant amount of money to tax cuts, rather than to schools, health and human services programs, and other state functions.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt yawns as he, chief clerk Patrick Duffy Murphy, left, and others wait for roll call to be completed during Day 3 of the special session Thursday, May 25, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn. where lawmakers continue to make another run of passing the major remaining parts of a $46 billion budget.

“The Republican Legislature prioritized the interests of corporations and the wealthy — and played politics with our children’s education, wages and benefits for workers, Minnesotans’ health care, and transportation,” said House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Meanwhile, immigrant-rights activists, who have staged a days-long occupation of Dayton’s office over a provision in the public safety budget bill limiting access to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, called on lawmakers to boycott the DFL’s upcoming Humphrey-Mondale Dinner over the issue. Members of the group sent out a news release demanding a meeting with Dayton by 7 a.m.

Legislative leaders said they would send all 10 bills that make up the budget to the governor at the same time, plus the bonding package and one bill Dayton has already pledged to veto: a measure that would block cities from raising the minimum wage or mandating workplace benefits like paid sick leave.

Dayton, who had not issued a statement on the budget as of early Friday morning, was expected to speak to reporters later in the day.

The grueling end to the legislative session included several late nights and early mornings — and partisan clashes that threatened progress up through the special session’s final hours.

Before the House and Senate passed the bonding package, it was almost derailed over a dispute over a single park trail.

Because the public works package leveraged the state’s bonding authority, it required a so-called supermajority to pass, meaning Republicans would need at least six DFL votes in the Senate.

The Republicans’ one-vote Senate majority was further imperiled by the absence of Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, who was on a trip for his job outside the Legislature.

The DFL used their leverage to secure a victory for public employee unions, a key political ally. In a bill funding a number of state agencies, Republicans agreed to remove language that unions didn’t like that would have made it harder to ratify state worker contracts.

The tax bill lawmakers completed on Thursday divides $650 million in tax breaks among Social Security recipients, Minnesotans with student loans, parents with child care costs, business property owners, farmers and smokers. The bill will also allow Twin Cities bars to stay open until 4 a.m. during the 2018 Super Bowl.

The transportation bill has $300 million in new money from the state to build and maintain the nation’s fifth-largest road system. Dayton successfully prevented broad cuts to Metro Transit.

The public school budget bill would increase per-student payments to districts by 2 percent in each of the next two years, for a total of $483 million in new money over and above enrollment increases and inflation, including $50 million to expand a prekindergarten program.

Although the budget bills, which fund state government for two years, passed after hours of negotiations with Dayton and his staff, the governor still has to sign them before they become law. The potential for Dayton vetoes served to enforce the tentative agreements.

Before the special session, lawmakers had approved spending measures covering public safety and the courts, higher education, the environment and natural resources, agriculture, and jobs and economic development. The budget bills together constitute an overall state spending deal struck between Dayton and GOP legislative leaders, but settling hundreds of little deals through the bills — under growing political pressure — contributed to the slow pace at the Capitol.

In giving final approval to the bill to stop cities from passing their own workplace rules, Republicans who control the House and Senate achieved perhaps their chief policy goal of the session — but did so knowing Dayton would veto it. The measure, known around the Capitol as “pre-emption,” provoked an intense debate between local leaders and their allies in cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have both implemented employer sick-leave policies; the Minneapolis City Council is also moving toward a $15 city minimum wage.

Republicans responded to Dayton’s veto threat by incorporating into the measure several other items he supports, including an extended family leave program for state workers who become new parents. Dayton called that linkage “unconscionable” but has said he will still veto the bill, which would have the result of terminating a six-week paid leave program in place since last November.

After days of exhaustion and raw emotion, the Senate experienced a few moments of levity Thursday: Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, asked the Senate to don T-shirts of the Nashville Predators NHL team, for whom her husband Phil is assistant coach, and head to the front steps of the Capitol, where they were photographed to wish the team good fortune.

